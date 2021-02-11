With Missouri lawmaker indicted for medical fraud, questions about her unusual license

Little else is known about the state’s assistant physicians, 98 of whom are currently practicing. A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Commerce and Insurance, which includes the medical licensing board, said details of the agreements with their overseeing licensed physicians are private.

There are few limitations in state law to what assistant physicians are authorized to treat.

They must work in primary care in medically underserved areas. After a month directly under a supervising physician, assistant physicians can work on their own, up to 50 miles away. They can get authorization to prescribe medication. The overseeing physician is required to review just 10% of the assistant physician’s charts, and 20% in cases where opiates are prescribed.

Versions of the program in other states are more tightly regulated. In Kansas, only University of Kansas medical school graduates are given special permits to treat patients while re-applying for residencies. The permits come with a two-year cap, do not allow the practitioners to prescribe controlled substances and require the graduates to practice in the same building as a supervising licensed physician.