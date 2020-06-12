Human case of West Nile virus reported in St. Louis County for first time this year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was released from a St. Louis County hospital this week after recovering from symptoms consistent with the West Nile virus. The probable case is the first recorded this year in the county.

Serious cases of West Nile viruses are rare, “(but) it is important to minimize our exposure … by eliminating opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and multiply,” said Spring Schmidt, acting director of the county’s public health department, in a press release Friday.

Symptoms of a serious West Nile Virus case can include high fever, stiff neck, convulsions, vision loss and even paralysis, and people over 60 are most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s health department encourages people to avoid keeping standing water near your home and to repair torn window screens so mosquitoes cannot enter the home.

St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health has a list of mosquito-prevention steps on its website.

