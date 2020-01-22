If your goal is losing weight, get on your feet

If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, the majority of your time doesn’t have to be spent grinding in the gym and adhering to a strict diet. For most of us, simply getting up and moving will have huge benefits when cutting calories, and it can be fun when you combine it with a social experience.
Take advantage of step-counting tools like a pedometer or smartphone apps to see your progress. Try to challenge yourself each day by beating a previous record and setting achievable goals. The visual ability to see how much you move provides great motivation to keep on moving.
Join a sport
You don’t need to be a super-athlete to get exercise while playing sports. For example, consider the slow pace of a game of golf. The International Golf Federation reports these awesome health benefits to gain by spending a day on the greens.
Walking an average 18-hole course can average between four and eight miles of aerobic activity.
Respiratory functions in older adults is maintained and improved with regular activity. Physical activity reduces risks of chronic diseases like stroke, diabetes and depression.
While golf may be a great option as your body adjusts to its new active lifestyle, don’t limit yourself to it alone. As you become more physical, try new sports like basketball, tennis and marathon running to really test your limits.
Start a walking club
Reach out to your peers and loved ones to begin a walking routine. It can be as simple as walking around the office on your lunch break or gathering on a weekend to take a journey around the block.
According to the American Heart Association, only 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity can greatly promote disease prevention and your overall well-being.
Make excuses to walk
To blend more movement into your busy schedule, look for excuses to walk further distances.
You can try to park at a parking spot that’s furthest away from your office doors or at the grocery store. Incorporate a walking routine when you take your four-legged friends outside; they’ll enjoy the activity too. It’s easy to find time to squeeze in physical activity into your normal routine and continue to exceed your daily step goals.