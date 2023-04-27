CLAYTON — A bat found in a home here last week has tested positive for rabies in what is the first confirmed case of the virus in St. Louis County this year, health officials said Thursday.

While rabies is rare among healthy bat populations, the case serves as a reminder to stay away from wild animals, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said, and that rabies can be a fatal disease to humans if untreated.

The bat found in the Clayton home did not bite anyone but two people exposed to the animal underwent treatment as a precaution, officials said.

Residents who find a bat in their home should confine it to the room where it was found and call St. Louis County Animal Care and Control immediately so that the bat can be tested for rabies. Do not try to capture the bat.

To report a bat, residents can call the county’s animal control office at 314-615-0650, or at the after-hours number, 636-529-8210.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to a bat can call the St. Louis County Department of Public Health at 314-615-1630 to learn about treatment options.

Rabies is most commonly spread by bats and skunks in Missouri, and pets and humans can be exposed through bites or scratches from the infected animals. The virus almost always fatal to animals once symptoms begin, but human deaths in the U.S. are rare.

In both pets and humans, common symptoms of rabies infection include fever, body ache and difficulty moving, neck stiffness, brain swelling and paralysis. In animals, unusual or atypical behavior and foaming at the mouth also are common.