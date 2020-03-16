Krewson: St. Louis city resident tests positive for virus

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday evening that a person who had traveled abroad has become the city's first positive case of the coronavirus.

Krewson and the city's health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, released few details about the person during a news conference at City Hall.

They said the person is 20-something and had spent time in a country hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Echols said the person returned from international travel and flew into another state before driving to a St. Louis medical facility on Saturday.

The person followed public health guidelines for isolating oneself, Echols said, so authorities aren't concerned about exposure to others.

Krewson also said that visitors to City Hall beginning Tuesday will have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees F will be asked to leave.

Krewson's announcement came the same day that St. Louis County officials said they've identified a third case of COVID-19. The most recent person who's tested positive recently traveled abroad and is in the range of 50 to 60 years old, county officials said.

As of Monday there were at least eight confirmed cases in Missouri.