Leave Italy, Washington U. tells study-abroad students after CDC coronavirus alert

ST. LOUIS — Washington University has instructed 35 of its students studying abroad in Italy to pack up and leave due to the spread of coronavirus.
The university will assist those students with travel and other accommodations, as needed, a university spokesperson said Monday.
The students will have to undergo health screenings once they return to the United States.
The decision to pull the students followed an alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommending that all “nonessential travel to Italy” be avoided.
“There is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas,” the CDC said.
There are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in St. Louis or Missouri, but there have been four in Illinois.
The virus has claimed six lives in the U.S. as of Monday.