Madison County to hold final J&J vaccination clinic Sunday
Madison County to hold final J&J vaccination clinic Sunday

GLEN CARBON — The Madison County Health Department will have its last clinic to give Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post No. 435 in Glen Carbon. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred, the health department said in a news release. Appointments may be scheduled by going to this website.

Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. The only requirement to get it at the clinic is age.

The health department will continue to offer vaccinations at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville at at community locations at least through June. Appointments may be scheduled at www.madisonchd.org. For help with scheduling, call (618) 692-8954, Ext. 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

