 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri adds 1,700 cases of COVID-19, surpassing 108,000 total
0 comments

Missouri adds 1,700 cases of COVID-19, surpassing 108,000 total

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, causing the state's rolling average to tick upward.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases rose to 1,535 on Thursday, up from 1,445 the day before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

The state's total case count reached 108,334. The Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 18 more virus-related deaths.

Illinois reported 2,056 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaching a total of 268,207, and 25 more deaths.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 37 new hospital admissions and a seven-day moving average of 35. The task force reported 258 patients, in total, hospitalized in the region with confirmed COVID-19, and 134 patients with suspected cases.

The task force data is lagged by two days, and includes patient numbers from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metro area.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports