Missouri adds 1,700 cases of COVID-19, surpassing 108,000 total

ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, causing the state's rolling average to tick upward.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases rose to 1,535 on Thursday, up from 1,445 the day before, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

The state's total case count reached 108,334. The Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 18 more virus-related deaths.

Illinois reported 2,056 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaching a total of 268,207, and 25 more deaths.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 37 new hospital admissions and a seven-day moving average of 35. The task force reported 258 patients, in total, hospitalized in the region with confirmed COVID-19, and 134 patients with suspected cases.

The task force data is lagged by two days, and includes patient numbers from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metro area.

COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.