Missouri, Illinois to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri and Illinois are resuming use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The state of Missouri made the announcement Friday night in a tweet in response to U.S. health officials lifting an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.

The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

The Illinois Department of Public Health made its announcement in a statement Friday. It said Illinois had been allocated about 760,000 doses of the vaccine before its use was paused, and about 290,000 doses had been administered.