Missouri lawmakers again seek to lower sales taxes on tampons and pads

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are again trying to reduce the state sales tax on tampons and pads.

Under proposals by Reps. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, and Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, “feminine hygiene products” — tampons, pads, liners and cups — would be taxed at 1.2%, down from the current rate of 4.2%.

The lower rate would take effect Oct. 1, and would match the tax rate charged for most foods.

“A pack of tampons or sanitary napkins can cost anywhere between $7 and $10. Like food, shelter and clothing, feminine hygiene products are a necessity for women, not a luxury and should be treated as such,” Mitten said in 2017.

Mitten’s proposal this year includes the same 1.2% sales tax limit for adult and child diapers, but that provision is likely to be stripped amid cost concerns, Neely told the House Children and Families Committee on Tuesday.

“The fiscal note is rather heavy still, with the diapers, and I suspect they’ll be significant pushback,” he said.