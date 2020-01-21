Missouri lawmakers again seek to lower sales taxes on tampons and pads

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are again trying to reduce the state sales tax on tampons and pads.
Under proposals by Reps. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, and Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, “feminine hygiene products” — tampons, pads, liners and cups — would be taxed at 1.2%, down from the current rate of 4.2%.
The lower rate would take effect Oct. 1, and would match the tax rate charged for most foods.
“A pack of tampons or sanitary napkins can cost anywhere between $7 and $10. Like food, shelter and clothing, feminine hygiene products are a necessity for women, not a luxury and should be treated as such,” Mitten said in 2017.
Mitten’s proposal this year includes the same 1.2% sales tax limit for adult and child diapers, but that provision is likely to be stripped amid cost concerns, Neely told the House Children and Families Committee on Tuesday.
“The fiscal note is rather heavy still, with the diapers, and I suspect they’ll be significant pushback,” he said.
Under Neely’s proposal — which doesn’t include a diaper tax break — the tax reduction would cost the state’s general coffers between $3 million and $4.2 million annually, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis.
Mitten’s proposal would cost the state between $22.6 million and $36.5 million once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis.
The move to address tampon taxes comes as other states consider their own policies.
According to a report by the American Civil Liberties Union and the group Period Equity, 12 states and Washington, D.C., have approved laws exempting feminine hygiene products from taxes.
Jennifer Bernstein, development director for the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, said at the House hearing Tuesday that the organization provides items for St. Louis area schoolchildren in need.
“They (students) face barriers to going to school, not only with lack of winter clothing — or hats or gloves — but also because they cannot afford feminine hygiene products, and their families cannot afford them,” Bernstein said. “Girls are missing school because of this.”
Representatives with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Associated Students of the University of Missouri and the ACLU also spoke in favor of the proposal. No one voiced opposition.