More than 3,400 people participated in the annual St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's that took place Sunday afternoon on the streets of downtown St. Louis.
After a ceremony inside the Enterprise Center, participants walked either a 1-mile or 3-mile route.
The walk raised more than $1.2 million, according to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. The goal is $1.6 million with still more time to give before year's end.
Last year, St. Louis had the second largest Walk to End Alzheimer's out of more than 600 held across the country. Nearly 4,000 participants raised over $1.4 million.
With walks taking place throughout the year, it is to early to determine if St. Louis is still the second largest. Minneapolis-St. Paul held the top spot.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.