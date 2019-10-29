A new 15,000-square-foot specialty health care facility in south St. Louis County operated by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital will be ready for patients Nov. 4.
The $9.25 million facility is located at 13000 Butler Crest Drive and will offer imaging services as well as care in endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopedics, ear nose and throat, psychology, rheumatology and sports medicine.
The facility is part of an ongoing effort by the SSM Health hospital to improve access across the region to specialists. Last spring, the hospital opened a similar facility in north St. Louis County, becoming the first to offer pediatric specialty care in that area, officials said. The clinic is located at 3878 Pershall Road in Ferguson.
“Our goal is to provide exceptional health care where children and families need it most — so they can focus on doing the things they love,” said the hospital's president, Steven Burghart.