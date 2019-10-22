Siteman's Cancer Center's newest location will open Nov. 4 in north St. Louis County with hopes of reducing stark racial disparities in cancer survival rates among minorities living in north county.
“We are really excited to be able to open this facility because for first time, we are going to have a full time cancer treatment facility available to patients in north county,” said Siteman director Dr. Timothy Eberlein. “For 17 years, we've had programs to eliminate cancer disparities, but we really didn't have a facility, and that limited how effective we can be.”
The nearly 38,000-square-foot facility was built at a cost of $26.3 million by Washington University School of Medicine and BJC Healthcare, which owns nearby Christian Hospital.
Siteman has been operating at Christian Hospital on an interim basis since 2017 while the new facility was built six miles away at 1255 Graham Road. It is the fifth Siteman outpatient location.
The main location is located at BJC's flagship Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Kingshighway and Forest Park Parkway.
“We can help provide cancer care to patients closer to their homes but with same level of cancer care that they get at the Kingshighway campus,” Eberlein said, with a team of oncologists, dietitians, psychologists and other health-care providers.