ST. LOUIS — Baskets of free gun locks will be available starting June 2 in the emergency departments and pediatric clinic waiting areas at SSM Health’s eight hospitals across the St. Louis region, officials announced Thursday.

More than 11,400 locks are provided through the initiative, which is funded by the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation and the SSM Health Foundation–St. Louis.

SSM joins BJC HealthCare, which began nearly two months ago offering free gun locks at more than 20 of its health care facilities in Missouri and Illinois. Both health systems began the gun lock programs after successful pilot projects at their pediatric hospitals.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children nationwide, federal data shows, surpassing motor vehicle accidents in 2020.