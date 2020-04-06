St. Clair County reports first child with COVID-19

St. Clair County reported its first case of coronavirus in a child under the age of 10.

The child is a boy, according to Samantha Bierman, emergency response coordinator with the St. Clair County Health Department. She did not provide his exact age or say what condition the boy was in.

Bierman said the boy is among 78 county residents who had tested positive by Saturday. On Sunday, Bierman said the county had an additional four people testing positive, for a total of 82, and the number of deaths remains at three.

Bierman urged parents and guardians to make sure that children follow social-distancing guidelines and urge frequent hand washing.

The boy was among the nine residents Bierman mentioned Saturday in a video update on Facebook. The others are a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

The four newly diagnosed residents Bierman talked about on Sunday were a woman in her 50s, woman in her 40s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s.