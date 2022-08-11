St. Louis County health authorities outline vaccine plan for monkeypox

BERKELEY — The state of Missouri has allocated the St. Louis County Department of Public Health 1,900 vials of the vaccine used to prevent monkeypox, the county said Thursday.

A portion of the doses will be used for close contacts of people who have had the virus, and others will be used for those who are at high risk of contracting it. The county health department said it will serve as a vaccine hub for the region, and the doses it receives may also be distributed to other parts of the state if they see increases in need.

Supply of the vaccine is limited, and the demand is expected to outpace supply, at least initially. The county has requested more doses from the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a survey to identify those at high risk of contracting monkeypox, who may qualify for vaccination.

Vaccination includes two doses, four weeks apart, with highest effectiveness two weeks after the second dose.

Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash. Illness typically lasts two to four weeks. It can spread through intimate physical contact, touching personal items like clothing or linens, skin-to-skin contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids, or respiratory droplets spread through kissing or coughing.

The disease has been endemic for decades in some countries, but since May international health authorities have been tracking an outbreak of cases in countries where the virus has not historically been reported, including the U.S.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 18 cases in Missouri, 717 cases in Illinois, and 10,392 cases nationwide.

The Madison County Health Department on Tuesday reported two probable cases. The St. Clair County Health Department reported its first probable case in mid-July, and on Wednesday said that case had been confirmed as monkeypox. The department also said it had recorded another probable case in late July.

More information about monkeypox is available on the CDC website.