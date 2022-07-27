St. Louis County reports probable monkeypox case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County health authorities on Wednesday reported a probable case of monkeypox.

The patient was first tested on July 23. The department said Wednesday that he was isolating at home and did not require hospitalization.

The health department said in a press release that there's no evidence of extensive spread in the region, and the virus does not transmit as easily as the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri's first probable monkeypox case was reported on June 18, in a Kansas City resident. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a case on July 5. The city of St. Louis reported a probable case on July 12. As of Wednesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had counted more than 4,600 cases across the country, including six in Missouri.

Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash. Illness typically lasts two to four weeks. It can spread through intimate physical contact, touching personal items like clothing or linens, skin-to-skin contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids, or respiratory droplets spread through kissing or coughing.

The county and state health departments are working to identify people the patient may have come in contact with. Close contacts will be offered the vaccine, which has been used in the past to prevent smallpox. The St. Louis region has been allocated 900 doses so far, the health department said, and while the supply is expected to increase, at this point it is reserved for people with confirmed or likely exposure to the virus.

The health department advised that people with a new or unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms and exposure to a case should see a health care provider and avoid intimacy and sex until then. Testing is available at doctors' offices and urgent care clinics.

The disease has been endemic for decades in some countries, but in May international health authorities began tracking an outbreak of monkeypox cases in countries where it has not historically been reported, including the U.S.

More information about monkeypox is available on the CDC website.