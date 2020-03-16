St. Louis University student tests positive for virus

UPDATED at 8 p.m. Monday with confirmation that person who tested positive is a St. Louis University student:

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis University student who recently traveled abroad is the city's first positive case of the coronavirus, city and university officials said Monday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and the city's health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, released few details about the person during an evening news conference at City Hall. They said the person is 20-something who had spent time in a country hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

But the university later sent a letter to students and staff saying two students had been tested, and one came back positive. Both students live off campus and test results are pending on the second student.

Echols said the person who tested positive flew into another state before driving to a St. Louis medical facility on Saturday.

The person followed public health guidelines for isolating oneself, Echols said, so authorities aren't concerned about exposure to others.

Krewson also said that visitors to City Hall beginning Tuesday will have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees F will be asked to leave.

Krewson's announcement came the same day that St. Louis County officials said they've identified a third case of COVID-19. The most recent person who's tested positive recently traveled abroad and is in the range of 50 to 60 years old, county officials said.

As of Monday there were at least eight confirmed cases in Missouri.