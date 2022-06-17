 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. agency ordered to reassess glyphosate’s impact on health, environment

  • 0
Weed Killer-Label

In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. 

 Haven Daley, Associated Press

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was ordered by a federal appeals court on Friday to take a fresh look at whether glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, posts an unreasonable risk to humans and the environment.

In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, agreed with several environmental, farmworker and food-safety advocacy groups that the EPA did not adequately consider whether glyphosate causes cancer and threatens endangered species.

The litigation began in 2020 when two of the nonprofits, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Pesticide Action Network, accused the EPA of “rubber-stamping” the reapproval of glyphosate, used in Bayer AG’s Roundup.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News