U.S. government takes aim at high insulin prices with plan for $35 copay in Medicare

Trump promised early in his presidency to cut prices of drugs but has been unable to implement his proposals, such as lowering U.S. drug prices to the levels foreign countries pay.

Members of Congress who had been working on bipartisan drug pricing legislation last fall ahead of presidential impeachment hearings have also taken up the issue again and on Tuesday, Trump sent members a list of drug pricing requests. CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in an interview that the Trump administration hopes to expand the initiative to other drugs if it is successful for insulin. It started with insulin because of price increases and complaints from beneficiaries about the cost, she said.

About 1.2 million Medicare beneficiaries could benefit if they enroll in plans offering these copays, she said.

On average, people enrolled in the federal health care program pay about $675 per year for insulin, while this program could lower that to $229 per year, CMS said. The model would apply to a portion of Medicare plans that fall into the category of “enhanced” plans, which represents the majority of plans.

The administration said it would provide a list of which insulin makers are participating within 10 days to the private insurers who decide to participate.