Washington University cancels commencement ceremonies

ST. LOUIS — Washington University announced Monday that it has canceled commencement ceremonies scheduled for May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a message to students and staff that the university made the "immensely tough decision" out of concern for the "health and well-being of our community and our region."

The university's 159th commencement had been scheduled for May 15.

Administrators had earlier announced that all courses are shifting to online instruction following an extended spring break, which will continue until March 23.