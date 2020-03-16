Washington University cancels commencement ceremonies
0 comments

Washington University cancels commencement ceremonies

  • 0
Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
Washington University Coronavirus research

Postdoctoral researchers Brett Case (left) and Adam Bailey wear protective equipment to study the COVID-19 virus. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis physicians and researchers are preparing for COVID-19 cases and working on drugs and vaccines to fight the disease. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

 MATT MILLER/WASHINGTON UNIVERSIT

ST. LOUIS — Washington University announced Monday that it has canceled commencement ceremonies scheduled for May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in a message to students and staff that the university made the "immensely tough decision" out of concern for the "health and well-being of our community and our region."

The university's 159th commencement had been scheduled for May 15.

Administrators had earlier announced that all courses are shifting to online instruction following an extended spring break, which will continue until March 23.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports