Watch now: Grant's Farm launches new educational video series on YouTube

Grant’s Farm is usually full of families on outings or children on field trips this time of year, but like most other area attractions, the pandemic has kept its doors closed.

On Monday, Grant’s Farm launched a new educational video series on YouTube called Grant’s Farm Adventures.

In the first video, 11 minutes long, assistant animal curator Amy Trout takes you on a safari vehicle tour of the 150-acre deer park, showing off the herd of water buffalo, bison, yak and different domesticated cattle.

Trout has a background in teaching and shares facts about each species. Did you know that bovines have an even number of toes and four chambers in their stomachs? (And yes, you will probably "aww" when Trout gives a water buffalo a little chin scratch.)

The videos will be posted on the Grant’s Farm YouTube channel and links will be posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages. Future episodes will highlight reptiles, barn animals and even different types of tractors used there.

If you would like to see specific animals featured on future videos, use the hashtag #AskGrantsFarm on Twitter or message them on Facebook.

