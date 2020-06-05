Watch now: St. Louis health care workers take to street in support of movement

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of doctors, medical students and other workers lined Kingshighway Boulevard outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital complex on Friday and stood silently for 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor George Floyd.

That’s the length of time a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck on May 25. His death has sparked protests around the country. The White Coats for Black Lives event was held in conjunction with other hospitals across the country.

Hand-held signs had messages like, “Racism is a public health crisis” and “Black children deserve better — stop killing their dads.” One woman wrote “Black Lives Matter” on the back of her white coat.

As they lined Kingshighway, some spilling into Forest Park, people driving by honked their horns and raised their fists out their windows.

“It’s encouraging to see this many people out there, and the response that we’re getting from the public as they drive by, just it really gives me hope, because when these things happen it’s really discouraging and hurts in a way that's hard to describe,” Wenners Ballard III said.

“I can’t tell you how cathartic this is to see this response,” said Ballard, who's an internal medicine specialist with Washington University.