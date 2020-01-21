10 worthwhile resolutions for a simplified 2020

This year, ditch that standard resolution about exercise and let your creative juices flow. We’re not saying you have to skip the gym, we’re just saying these 10 things are worth committing to in 2020 and happen to have nothing to do with a treadmill.
1. Say ‘No’ more often
Or, if your problem is you stay home too much, say “yes” to everything. The point is to consider what you need more of in life and challenge yourself to do things that feel uncomfortable. If you ended the year feeling depleted and overwhelmed, say no to everything for two weeks in January, and see how that feels. On the flip side, if you spent December at home feeling lonely, say yes to every invitation or new opportunity — even something as simple as seeing a billboard for a movie and buying a ticket.
2. Clean out your photo library
You know that feeling of dread when your photo roll is full and you suddenly have to choose which 30 photos to delete to make room for the new ones? Give yourself the gift of not having that problem anymore. Clean out your phone photo library and keep the photos you want, either in a storage space like Dropbox or as printed-out hard copies.
3. Start a daily gratitude practice
Take time to write down what you are grateful for each day or each week, whatever feels doable. This can be something you write down in a journal, or pieces of paper you put in a jar that the entire family can contribute to and see throughout the year.
4. Try one new thing each month
This is an easy way to try new things without the pressure of learning an entirely new skill. Instead, write a list of things you’d like to do, and pick one for each month. Options could include taking a piano class, trying a food delivery service, volunteering with a new organization or taking time to hone your finances.
5. Write a letter once a week
That’s right, a letter. As in paper, with a pen. You might have to locate yours. But this is a great way to calm your mind and show appreciation to people in your life. Let the holiday card bonanza inspire you. Doesn’t it feel nice to receive things in the mail and get your friends’ life updates? Continue that through the year.
6. Find time to meditate
This is one that many people have good intentions to begin, but meditation can feel intimidating. How long does it really take? How do you even find the right meditation? Do you really have to sit in a certain way and be calm? Well, meditations can be as short as three minutes — totally doable at the beginning, middle or end of the day. Apps like Headspace and Calm can help ease you in, first with a beginner level and then with themed series or a daily offering. Many people will tell you that you can mediate whenever, wherever.
7. Paint a room
Set aside time for a home project you’ve been meaning to tackle — and it doesn’t have to be a big one. Even something as simple as painting a room, or just a wall, can freshen up your space. Who knows, you might just be inspired to do more.
8. Put your phone down
We know, we know. You mean to look at your phone less. You want to stop checking Facebook. This is the year you ditch Instagram. Here’s an idea:
Spend an hour without your phone every day. Maybe that’s a long walk; maybe it’s working in a part of the office where your phone isn’t right next to you. If you must have it with you, turn it off and put it face down. Or consider putting your phone down any time you’re in front of another screen. Actually pay attention to that movie. No one needs two screens.
9. Cook one new recipe a week
If you’re like many of us, a resolution often includes learning to cook or improving one realm of your cooking, baking or cocktail-making skills. Use this much more specific mantra instead, and pick one recipe a week to try, either from your Pinterest selection, browsing the web on the way to the store or finally cracking open that cookbook. Another possible source of inspiration: Start a cookbooks club.
10. Read the books on your shelves
That’s right, the ones you already own and have had great intentions for years to read. Maybe you weren’t in the mood, maybe “Infinite Jest” seemed way too long. But it’s a great time to re-evaluate your bookshelf and commit to getting through the books you already own. Plus, it’s free!