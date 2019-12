‘Tis the season for GO! Magazine giving! Enter the seventh annual 12 Days of Giveaways DAILY through Dec. 17. You’ll have the chance to take home a great prize or prize package from some of your favorite shops, venues and more — perfect gifts for friends, loved ones ... even for yourself!

PLUS! Enter any of the 12 drawings to be eligible for this year’s GRAND PRIZE: four Six Flags St. Louis 2020 GOLD Season Passes (parking included).