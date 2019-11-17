We're not fans of giving gift cards just because you can't think of anything to get someone. But we are fans of getting someone a gift card for an experience or a subscription to something that will bring them joy year-round. Here are a few of our favorite ideas. We've named some specifics to get you started, but feel free to find your own places.
Of course we'll recommend this ...
Gift a subscription: We recommend the gift of knowledge with a subscription to the Post-Dispatch, either online or print. To give a gift subscription visit STLtoday.com/gift.
Memberships and season tickets
A season or yearlong subscription to one of the area’s cultural attractions allows multiple opportunities to share in the fun. Most places offer gift packages that vary by number of performances or type of membership selected, depending on one’s budget. Call or visit websites for details on various subscription rates.
The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park, 314-361-1900: You can buy a gift card for $25 to $500, and those can be redeemed for tickets beginning March 4. muny.org
The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, 314-822-8900: You can have admission passes mailed directly to your home. magichouse.org/admissionpasses/
The St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park, 314-646-4771: Even though admission is free, membership has its perks, such as parking passes and dining discounts as well as a collectible gift ornament only available with holiday gift memberships. stlzoo.org/holidaymembership
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1700: Order gift certificates online, and they will be mailed to the recipient. shop.slso.org/gift/add
The Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-535-1700: Purchase gift cards through Metrotix or at the Fox Theatre Box Office. fabulousfox.com/events-tickets/gift-cards
Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100: Purchase a gift membership starting at $50. missouribotanicalgarden.org/members/gift-memberships.aspx
St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400: Entry is free but a membership gets you perks like Omnimax and Discovery Room tickets. A gift membership starts at $79. donations.slsc.org/giftmembership
Gift a class
Gift a cooking class: The Weber Grill Academy in the St. Louis Galleria offers grilling classes for $50-$95 per person. webergrillrestaurant.com/location/st-louis/
• Also find cooking classes at Schnucks (schnuckscooks.com) and Dierbergs (dierbergs.com/School).
Golf instruction: Play for fun or take lessons to learn for real at TopGolf in Chesterfield. topgolf.com/us/gift-cards
Learn to rock climb: Upper Limits, with locations in Maryland Heights, downtown and Chesterfield, offers rock-climbing lessons for all levels. upperlimits.com/maryland-heights/visit/gift-cards
TV streaming subscriptions
You may not have thought about giving someone the gift of a TV subscription before, but with the battle for TV streaming services heating up right before the holidays, it's not a bad idea.
Netflix: Get them a Netflix gift card, available in amounts $25-$200. netflix.com/gift-cards
Amazon Prime: Twelve months is $119 or three months is $39. amazon.com/gp/prime/pipeline/prime_gifting_landing
HBO Now: Buy gift cards at Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers. The service is $14.99 a month. hbo.com/order/hbo-now-gift-cards
AppleTV+: The new service is $4.99 a month. apple.com/apple-tv-plus/
Disney+: The new service with all the Disney and Star Wars movies is $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year.
Box subscriptions
DIY craft box subscriptions: We Craft Box is a monthly kids craft kit delivered to the home for kids ages 3-9. With a themed story, three or more coordinating crafts, easy-to-follow photo directions, and all materials included that can be shared between two children, they're helping busy families unplug from the screen and connect though creativity. From $29.99 a month. wecraftbox.com
Craft Beer of the Month Club • Have unusual, exceptional craft beers delivered to their door monthly. You can choose an ongoing craft beer of the month club membership or Craft Beer Club gifts to ship monthly, every-other-month or even quarterly. The Beer of the Month shipment includes 12 craft beers. $42 per shipment. craftbeerclub.com
MEL Science • Get your kid a new science experiment every month. Each pack comes with everything you need for that month's experiments. A starter kit is a good first gift. Perfect for kids 9-14. $34.90 monthly. melscience.com
Pampering gift cards
The gift of relaxation and beauty are usually welcome. Best bet: Find her regular spa or salon and get a gift card from there. Here are a few other ideas:
Acupuncture: Try acupuncture for two treatments for $39 at Modern Acupuncture, Des Peres and Brentwood, 314-462-9300. modernacupuncture.com
Spafinder gift cards: Spafinder cards work at spas and salons all over the world. spafinder.com.
Floating therapy: Consider a gift card for a whole new experience: a relaxing float in a pod of Epsom salt at Float STL 's midtown or Maryland Heights locations. floatstl.com
The gift of travel
It's hard to plan a surprise trip for someone (but more power to you if you can pull that off), but you can gift someone with hotel, airline or theme park gift cards, many of which you can pick up at Walgreens. Here are a few to get you started.
Southwest Airlines: southwest.com/gift-card
Disney theme parks: disneygiftcard.com
Universal Orlando: giftcards.universalorlando.com
American Airlines: giftcards.aa.com
Marriott hotels: gifts.marriott.com