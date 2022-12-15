Oh, come all ye faithful tuba players: Musicians come together for holiday tunes

Scores of musicians from the St. Louis area and beyond gathered with festively decorated brass instruments to play holiday tunes in celebration of TubaChristmas on Dec. 10 at the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
"I think it’s a great kickoff to the holiday season,” said Jeremy Knudtson, who conducted the group and who teaches band at Eureka High School.
Musicians perform with decorated instruments during TubaChristmas on Dec. 10 at the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. The tuba players practiced in the morning and then gave a performance to the public in the afternoon.
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
For almost 50 years, TubaChristmas events have been taking place around the nation, with at least 200 gatherings happening this year according to the organization’s website. In 2021, the St. Louis area event was held inside of Meramec Caverns.
TubaChristmas was originally conceived in the 1970s by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day, 1902. Christmas music performed at the first event was arranged by American composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas Eve, 1980.
Andy Magnus has participated in the event for over 30 years. "Tuba players have camaraderie," he said.
"We don't get to shine very often. It's an opportunity to get together with other players and do something out of the ordinary."
Musicians perform with decorated instruments during TubaChristmas on Dec. 10 at the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Katie Solomon, right, smiles at her son Owen Solomon, 12, as they practice during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. Katie Solomon, an elementary school music teacher, has participated in the event for 11 years. She was pregnant with Owen during her first TubaChristmas.
Kristen Cunningham, right, hands flowers to stepdaughter Mia Barragan, left, after Barragan performed during TubaChristmas. Barragan has participated in the event for five years. "We feel lucky that we get the chance to see it every year," Cunningham said. "It kicks off our holiday spirit."
Conductor Jeremy Knudtson directs musicians during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Conductor Jeremy Knudtson directs musicians during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Conductor Jeremy Knudtson directs musicians during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Mia Barragan plays a decorated tuba during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. Barragan, an alumni of Eureka High School, started performing at TubaChristmas five years ago because her high school band director was the conductor. Now, she says it is her only musical outlet.
Musicians read sheet music during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Andy Magnus, right, passes sheet music to Jason Moore, left, during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Ali Pennycuick, fourth from right, in green, laughs with her aunt Margie Schmidt, center, and mother, Alison Falcone, second from right, during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Decorations sit on an instrument during TubaChristmas,
Musicians enjoy lunch during the break before a performance at TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
An instrument is decorated during TubaChristmas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
