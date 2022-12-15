Oh, come all ye faithful tuba players: Musicians come together for holiday tunes

Scores of musicians from the St. Louis area and beyond gathered with festively decorated brass instruments to play holiday tunes in celebration of TubaChristmas on Dec. 10 at the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.

"I think it’s a great kickoff to the holiday season,” said Jeremy Knudtson, who conducted the group and who teaches band at Eureka High School.

For almost 50 years, TubaChristmas events have been taking place around the nation, with at least 200 gatherings happening this year according to the organization’s website. In 2021, the St. Louis area event was held inside of Meramec Caverns.

TubaChristmas was originally conceived in the 1970s by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day, 1902. Christmas music performed at the first event was arranged by American composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas Eve, 1980.

Andy Magnus has participated in the event for over 30 years. "Tuba players have camaraderie," he said.

"We don't get to shine very often. It's an opportunity to get together with other players and do something out of the ordinary."

Photos: TubaChristmas brings musicians together to spread holiday cheer