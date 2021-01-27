Roses or a roach? A creepy, crawly Valentine's Day gift option from the Butterfly House

Dedicating a vermin to your valentine is one way to reveal your true feelings.
The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield is jumping on the cockroach-gifting bandwagon — a popular Valentine's Day fundraiser offered at various zoos around the country.
For $25, gift-givers can use the Cameo app to have the Butterfly House name a cockroach after an ex, bad boss or any other pest in a friend’s life. Staff at the Butterfly House will record a three-minute video featuring a live roach and a personal dedication. The link to the video will be sent to the recipient via the app.
Chris Hartley, science education coordinator at the Butterfly House, said the message will also include some sorely needed pro-roach promotion.
"We want to educate people about what roaches really do," he said, like recycling nutrients back into the soil from otherwise unwanted food sources.
For years, the Bronx Zoo has kept up its "Name a Roach" tradition in which it sends an official certificate to a namesake announcing that a cockroach has been purchased in their honor. The zoo also offers an upgraded gift package that includes a roach candle and roach socks.
The El Paso Zoo added a more visceral element to its “Quit Bugging Me” Valentine's weekend event in which the dedicated Madagascar cockroaches are fed to zoo animals like meerkats, birds and primates. Similarly, the San Antonio Zoo will livestream its second annual “Cry me a Cockroach” fundraising event. A live cockroach can be purchased for $5 or a frozen rat for $25, and zoo staff will serve these treats to birds, reptiles and mammals.
In previous years, the director of the El Paso Zoo would eat a cockroach for every $1,000 raised in donations from the fundraiser.
The proceeds from the Butterfly House's Cameo spots will go to support its mission “to foster a greater understanding of plant and animal relationships in the environment in order to promote the conservation and restoration of natural habitats.”
For those who have been luckier in love, there's also an option to dedicate a butterfly release instead.