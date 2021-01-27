Roses or a roach? A creepy, crawly Valentine's Day gift option from the Butterfly House

Dedicating a vermin to your valentine is one way to reveal your true feelings.

The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield is jumping on the cockroach-gifting bandwagon — a popular Valentine's Day fundraiser offered at various zoos around the country.

For $25, gift-givers can use the Cameo app to have the Butterfly House name a cockroach after an ex, bad boss or any other pest in a friend’s life. Staff at the Butterfly House will record a three-minute video featuring a live roach and a personal dedication. The link to the video will be sent to the recipient via the app.

Chris Hartley, science education coordinator at the Butterfly House, said the message will also include some sorely needed pro-roach promotion.

"We want to educate people about what roaches really do," he said, like recycling nutrients back into the soil from otherwise unwanted food sources.

For years, the Bronx Zoo has kept up its "Name a Roach" tradition in which it sends an official certificate to a namesake announcing that a cockroach has been purchased in their honor. The zoo also offers an upgraded gift package that includes a roach candle and roach socks.