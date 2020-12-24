The North American Aerospace Defense Command is focusing its formidable tracking systems on Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight delivering presents to children around the world.

NORAD, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada, has activated its official Santa Tracker.

You can follow Santa, his reindeer and sleigh below:

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

A bigot, a raging boss, a complicit wife: Every ‘Rudolph’ character, ranked

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌