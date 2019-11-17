The Mighty Mississippi isn’t the only sight to behold along the drive through downtown Alton and on the River Road into Grafton. The shopping scene is bustling, too, with more and different stores popping up all the time in this area that is enjoying a retail revitalization.
While you’re there
Christmas in Alton and Grafton: Enjoy eco-friendly shopping at the Green Gift Bazaar, featuring plenty of homegrown artists and vendors, plus an opportunity to recycle nonworking holiday lights, on Nov. 30 at the Post Commons, 300 Alby Street, Alton. Also, check out Wreaths Across America, a ceremony to honor fallen veterans that is part of a national wreath-laying initiative, on Dec. 14 at National Cemetery, 600 Pearl Street, Alton. The music of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and winter will be featured at Great Rivers Choral Society’s Soliloquy of Wintertide on Dec. 14-15 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State Street, Alton.
Be sure to check out: Christmas Wonderland in Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Avenue, Alton, a long-standing, drive-through holiday extravaganza featuring more than 2.5 million lights. The event runs nightly from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29.
Grab a bite to eat: The Brown Bag Bistro combines shopping and casual eating in one location, 318-322 East Broadway, Alton. Or, if you are in the mood for barbecue and Southern soul food, Big Boy’s Q has you covered with everything from burnt ends and pulled pork to collard greens and red beans and rice. Find Big Boy’s in the Mineral Springs Mall, 301 East Broadway, Alton.