A tour group walks through the main hallway of the original Chase Hotel, decorated for Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. The Chase Hotel, originally opened in 1922, went on to merge with the neighboring Park Plaza Hotel in the 1950's and is today known as the Chase Park Plaza. Photo by Johanna Huckeba, jhuckeba@post-dispatch.com.
With all due credit to Bing Crosby, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style are the calling card of the Central West End, one of the most walkable, festive neighborhoods in St. Louis. Higher-end stores are interspersed with quirky shops and plenty of places to grab a sip or a snack.
While you’re there
Take a Window Walk: Neighborhood shops are festooned with their cheeriest decorations — including a king-size Santa outside the World Chess Hall of Fame — for the month of December. On Saturdays, the streets will be filled with the sounds and smells of the season, as carols are played and chestnuts are roasted. Photos with St. Nick, children’s activities and carriage rides are also on the schedule. 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.
Fuel up: When you’re halfway through your list and your energy starts to flag, there’s no better remedy than caffeine. Unless it’s sugar. The Central West End serves up both. Visit Kaldi’s Coffee, Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. or Mary Ann’s Tea Room for a coffee or tea fix. Then swing by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Insomnia Cookies or the Cup for your favorite sweet treat.
Make a day of it: Take a break from spending money and pop into one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Catch a film at Chase Park Plaza or stroll through the World Chess Hall of Fame. Create your own candle at the Candle Fusion Studio or curl up with a book at the Schlafly branch library.