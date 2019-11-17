Subscribe for 99¢

With all due credit to Bing Crosby, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style are the calling card of the Central West End, one of the most walkable, festive neighborhoods in St. Louis. Higher-end stores are interspersed with quirky shops and plenty of places to grab a sip or a snack.

While you’re there

Take a Window Walk: Neighborhood shops are festooned with their cheeriest decorations — including a king-size Santa outside the World Chess Hall of Fame — for the month of December. On Saturdays, the streets will be filled with the sounds and smells of the season, as carols are played and chestnuts are roasted. Photos with St. Nick, children’s activities and carriage rides are also on the schedule. 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Fuel up: When you’re halfway through your list and your energy starts to flag, there’s no better remedy than caffeine. Unless it’s sugar. The Central West End serves up both. Visit Kaldi’s Coffee, Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. or Mary Ann’s Tea Room for a coffee or tea fix. Then swing by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Insomnia Cookies or the Cup for your favorite sweet treat.

Make a day of it: Take a break from spending money and pop into one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Catch a film at Chase Park Plaza or stroll through the World Chess Hall of Fame. Create your own candle at the Candle Fusion Studio or curl up with a book at the Schlafly branch library.

More info: cwescene.com