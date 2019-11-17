The only thing more charming than the streets of Kirkwood and Webster Groves are the stores of Kirkwood and Webster Groves during the holidays. Shop the cities' artsy stores for unique, thoughtful gifts.
While you're there
Get in the spirit • Partake in some holiday fun for the whole family at downtown Kirkwood's holiday walk on Nov. 23. Write letters to Santa and Mrs. Claus before they arrive by the Amtrak train at 9:30 a.m. and bring your own camera on Dec. 5, 12 and 13 to take a free photo with Santa.
Grab a bite • If you haven't been there already (or if you haven't been there enough), feast on the heavenly crunchy croissants at Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road. Warm up with Amigos Cantina's spicy Mexican fish at 120 West Jefferson Avenue. For a light lunch, visit Crushed Red for a personalized salad.
Other shops • Visit the Rusted Chandelier, 118 North Kirkwood Road, for charming home décor and floral design. Your favorite gardener will appreciate anything you buy at the Bug Store at 113 West Argonne Drive. Find trendy fashion at Civil Alchemy in Webster Groves.
Where to park • Kirkwood traffic tends to be very congested on weekends. To steer clear of the Christmas crowds, take Geyer Road instead of Lindbergh Boulevard and park in the lot next to the Custard Station on Argonne Drive.
“Reading forever! Dishes whenever” tea towel • Give your bookworm this tea towel to celebrate his or her favorite hobby and least favorite thing to do. $16 at the Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, thenovelneighbor.com
Bisque ornament • Make the holiday season festive with these hand-painted ornaments crafted by artist Stephanie Barken. These ornaments bring the season to any space, whether donning a tree or hung on a mantle. $42 ornament only, $48 with stand at Green Door Art Gallery, 21 North Gore Avenue, Webster Groves, greendoorartgallery.com
Cutting board and canape knife • This marble and acacia wood cutting board would make a great gift for hostesses, new home owners or newlyweds. Top it off with their favorite bottle of wine for an extra touch. $47.75 at Blue Dahlia Designs, 7930 South Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, bluedahliadesigns.net
Carnation vase • This elegant vase will perk up the home of any flower or art lover. Whether placed as a centerpiece or perched on a shelf, this vase matches almost any room. $65.75 at Blue Dahlia Designs, 7930 South Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, bluedahliadesigns.net
St. Louis beer soap set • Give a beer lover this three-bar soap set made from ingredients of the city’s favorite craft beers. This set includes a sweet and spicy London ale bar, a bitter almond oat stout and a spicy pumpkin ale bar. $33 at Sammysoap, 123 West Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, sammysoap.com
Swedish dishcloths • Help your avid cook keep her kitchen clean with these Swedish dishcloths. Each cloth absorbs 20 times its weight and replaces 17 rolls of paper towels. $6.95 each at Cornucopia, 107 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, cornucopia-kitchen.com
Sugar scrubs • Stuff your teen's stocking with these cocoa butter sugar scrubs. Each scrub leaves skin smooth and smelling of cherry almond, bourbon vanilla or orange creme. $12 at Kind Soap Co., 20 Allen Avenue, Webster Groves, kindsoap.com
Winter coat • The Alpine Shop’s most popular women’s winter coat is perfect for up in the mountains or strolling through the city. It’s available in six different colors and in sizes ranging from 2 to 22. $259 at the Alpine Shop, 440 North Kirkwood Road or 1616 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, alpineshop.com
Minifig set • At the new Minifig store in Kirkwood, get a small gift lot that includes 2 pounds of LEGOs, two minifigures with accessories and a small baseplate. $24.95 at the Minifig Shop, 200 South Kirkwood Road, Suite 104, Kirkwood, facebook.com/theminifigshop
"Made from scratch" oven mitt • Complete the kitchen of your favorite cat lover with this large oven mitt. $12.99 at the Green Goose, 1267 South Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, greengoose.com
Caramel corn • Hosts and teachers will love this gift idea. A small bag of caramel popcorn made locally. $5 at Kirkwood Pop Co., 108 North Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, kirkwoodpopco.com
