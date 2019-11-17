Subscribe for 99¢
Kirkwood-Webster shopping

The only thing more charming than the streets of Kirkwood and Webster Groves are the stores of Kirkwood and Webster Groves during the holidays. Shop the cities' artsy stores for unique, thoughtful gifts. 

While you're there

Get in the spirit • Partake in some holiday fun for the whole family at downtown Kirkwood's holiday walk on Nov. 23. Write letters to Santa and Mrs. Claus before they arrive by the Amtrak train at 9:30 a.m. and bring your own camera on Dec. 5, 12 and 13 to take a free photo with Santa. 

Grab a bite • If you haven't been there already (or if you haven't been there enough), feast on the heavenly crunchy croissants at Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road. Warm up with Amigos Cantina's spicy Mexican fish at 120 West Jefferson Avenue. For a light lunch, visit Crushed Red for a personalized salad. 

Other shops • Visit the Rusted Chandelier, 118 North Kirkwood Road, for charming home décor and floral design. Your favorite gardener will appreciate anything you buy at the Bug Store at 113 West Argonne Drive. Find trendy fashion at Civil Alchemy in Webster Groves. 

Where to park • Kirkwood traffic tends to be very congested on weekends. To steer clear of the Christmas crowds, take Geyer Road instead of Lindbergh Boulevard and park in the lot next to the Custard Station on Argonne Drive. 

More info • kirkwoodmo.org; webstergroves.org

The List: Gifts from Kirkwood and Webster Groves

