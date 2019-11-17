A dripping wreath greets shoppers early Friday, Nov. 27, 2015 at St. Louis Premium Outlets. The outdoor mall opened Thanksgiving night and remained open through Black Friday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Whether you’re looking for outlet malls, high-density strip malls or a nontraditional mall, you’ll find it in the Chesterfield Valley. Among the big-box retailers, there are smaller specialty stores and eclectic pop-ups.
The concentration of shopping options, along with massive parking lots and a plethora of dining choices, makes it a popular destination during the holidays.
While you’re there
Santa and Mrs. Claus at St. Louis Premium Outlets • Santa and Mrs. Claus will stroll St. Louis Premium Outlets on select weekends in December. The couple will be available for photos for shoppers who want to capture the moment. For detailed information on Santa’s appearances and extended holiday shopping hours, visit the website or check out the St. Louis Premium Outlets page on Facebook.
Paws ’n’ Claus • No need to leave your puppy at home. Taubman Outlet is a dog-friendly shopping destination that offers multiple water stations and treat stops.
Grab a bite to eat • If you’re feeling fancy, treat yourself at Annie Gunn’s steakhouse after a long day of shopping. Or make a basket of goodies from its Smokehouse Market next door. For those craving something fast but unexpected, drive through Chicken Salad Chick for southern takes on chicken salad and sides.
Helpful hints • St. Louis Premium Outlets offers a complimentary Savings Passport to VIP Shopper Club members for additional savings on top of the center’s everyday discounts on national and designer brands. Shoppers can sign up for the VIP Shopper Club at premiumoutlets.com/vip/register.