Venture into the Land of Lincoln for a trip to historic Edwardsville. Not only did the former president and famous Illinoisan visit here twice, but five Illinois governors came from this town, which today embraces its history while keeping an eye on the future. Along with neighboring Glen Carbon, Edwardsville features stores, restaurants and attractions with a welcoming and eclectic vibe.
While you’re there
Christmas in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon: The winter market, a seasonal version of the Land of Goshen farmers market, will take place Dec. 7 near the courthouse in downtown Edwardsville. The historic Wildey Theatre, which opened in 1909 as an opera house, will host events in December that range from interactive showings of “White Christmas” to Opera Edwardsville’s “A Wagnerian Christmas.” Enjoy a cup of wassail, a sweet treat and a holiday story or two during a Christmas candlelight tour of the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 South Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, on Nov. 29 and 30.
Be sure to check out: Santa Claus will set up shop downtown at City Park, 101 South Buchanan, Edwardsville, on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21.
Grab a bite to eat: Satisfy your sweet tooth and fuel up for more browsing with a stop at Sherry’s Snacks, 220 North Main Street, Edwardsville, a candy store that offers an assortment of vintage treats — Charleston Chews and butterscotch buttons, to name a few — as well as modern indulgences.