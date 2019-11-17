Clayton and Ladue offer numerous options for the picky people in your life, as well as different activities to do with your loved ones — because we know you still love them — before and after shopping.
While you're there
Game Night in Clayton: Holiday Edition: This is the second year of an event filled with board games, video games, self-proclaimed ugly sweaters and a multitude of decorations. The event offers options for all types of gamers on Dec. 17 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Winter Wonderland: St. Louis County Parks Department invites revelers to Ladue to walk, take a carriage ride or drive to view an array of lights while eating, drinking and enjoying all the holiday merriment at Tilles Park, Nov. 20 and Jan. 2.
Brackish bow tie
Brackish bow tie • Each bowtie is handmade in South Carolina out of different types of feathers. $210 at Service Bureau Fine Stationery & Gifts Inc., 9773 Clayton Road, Ladue, servicebureaushop.com
Hillary Levin
Monogrammed wooden cutting board
Personalized cutting board • Produced in an offsite, “mom and pop shop,” the St. Louis owner helps buyers choose their type of wood and design to put on each handmade cutting board. Buyers can personalize each one with words, recipes or even personal photos. Prices vary depending on the size and the inclusion of handles but not on the complexity of the design. $50 to $250 at Sweet Boutique, 8115 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, facebook.com/SweetboutiqueSTL
Hillary Levin
Three flecked plates
Plate set • In the “electrode plating” used for these plates, electricity is pushed through the plate before the material is glazed and put in the oven. The patterns will be unique on each plate because of the way they are made. $18 per plate, the Spotted Pig, 9218 Clayton Road, Ladue, thespottedpigstl.com
Hillary Levin
Camo and pebble-trimmed makeup pouch
Leather makeup bag set • The store owner works with an artist in California to come up with bag designs such as this leather camouflage makeup bag with a “dragon skin” stripe. $75 at the Spotted Pig, 9218 Clayton Road, thespottedpigstl.com
Hillary Levin
St. Louis pillow
St. Louis pillow • Produced by Catstudio, each pillow is hand-embroidered to feature different sights and attractions around St. Louis. $210 at Sweet Boutique, 8115 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, facebook.com/SweetboutiqueSTL
Hillary Levin
A patterned serving mug
Polish soup mug • This stoneware mug is made in Poland and stamped with a traditional geometric designs. It has a handle for easy use and is oven, dishwasher and microwave safe. $40 at Extra Virgin, an Olive Ovation, 8829 Ladue Road, Clayton, extravirginoo.com
Hillary Levin
Mova constellation globe
MOVA constellation globe • The globe offers a detailed map of the major constellations and rotates without batteries when placed in ambient lighting. $180 at Service Bureau Fine Stationery & Gifts, Inc., 9773 Clayton Road, Ladue, servicebureaushop.com
Sid Dickens memory blocks
Sid Dickens’ “Memory Blocks” • Each plaster wall décor measures 6 inches by 8 inches. The artist and his team create each block by hand, and Dickens chooses a quote to put on the back of each one, signifying something about the block itself. Buyers need only a small nail or screw to hang the work. $107 per block at Lusso, 165 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, shoplusso.com
Hillary Levin