Alternative Black Friday shopping

At Lusso, instead of discounts to lure in customers, patrons are treated to cookies and Mimosas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015 in Clayton. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

Clayton and Ladue offer numerous options for the picky people in your life, as well as different activities to do with your loved ones — because we know you still love them — before and after shopping.

While you're there

Game Night in Clayton: Holiday Edition: This is the second year of an event filled with board games, video games, self-proclaimed ugly sweaters and a multitude of decorations. The event offers options for all types of gamers on Dec. 17 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More information: tinyurl.com/yy5zd8pf

Winter Wonderland: St. Louis County Parks Department invites revelers to Ladue to walk, take a carriage ride or drive to view an array of lights while eating, drinking and enjoying all the holiday merriment at Tilles Park, Nov. 20 and Jan. 2.

More information: winterwonderlandstl.com