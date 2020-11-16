The List: Give a gift card for an experience they won't forget

Buy a pair of concert tickets

Once the pandemic took hold, concert venues were the first to close and will probably be the last to fully open. Artists, crew members and venues are hurting. Some venues have reopened mildly with severely reduced capacity and other social distance measures being practiced. You may not be ready to attend a concert these days, but by a pair of tickets for family or friends who are comfortable attending shows. Among the venues open for concerts are the Pageant, Old Rock House and Off Broadway.