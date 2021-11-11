The List: Give the gift of an experience they won't forget

We’re not fans of giving gift cards just because you can’t think of anything to get someone. But we are fans of getting someone a gift card for an experience or a subscription to something that will bring them joy year-round. Here are a few of our favorite ideas. We’ve named some specifics to get you started, but feel free to find your own places.
Memberships and season tickets
A season or yearlong subscription to one of the area’s cultural attractions allows multiple opportunities to share in the fun. Most places offer gift packages that vary by number of performances or type of membership selected, depending on one’s budget. Call or visit websites for details on various subscription rates.
The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park, 314-361-1900: You can buy a gift card for $10 to $500, which can be redeemed for tickets. muny.org
City Museum, 750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489: Family memberships start at $40 per person. citymuseum.org/membership
Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka: The theme park offers season pass specials all year. sixflags.com/stlouis/plan-your-visit
The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, 314-822-8900: You can buy a gift card to redeem for tickets. shop.magichouse.org/gift-cards
The St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park, 314-646-4771: Even though admission is free, membership has its perks, such as parking passes and dining discounts as well as a collectible gift ornament only available with holiday gift memberships. stlzoo.org/holidaymembership
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1700: Order gift certificates online, and they will be mailed to the recipient. shop.slso.org/gift/add
The Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-535-1700: Purchase gift cards through Metrotix or at the Fox Theatre Box Office. fabulousfox.com/events-tickets/gift-cards
Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100: Purchase a gift membership starting at $50. missouribotanicalgarden.org/members/ gift-memberships.aspx
St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400: Entry is free but a membership gets you perks like Omnimax and Discovery Room tickets. A gift membership starts at $79. donations.slsc.org/giftmembership
Gift a cooking class: The Kitchen Conservatory, 8021 Clayton Road, offers classes starting at $45. Sign up on its website at kitchenconservatory.com. Schnucks (schnuckscooks.com) also offers cooking classes at its Des Peres location and online.
Golf instruction: Play for fun or take lessons to learn for real at TopGolf in Chesterfield. topgolf.com/us/gift-cards
Amusement center: Get kids and teens a gift card to a place that offers, food, video games and extras such as bowling, race car driving, ropes courses or mini-golf. Main Event in Chesterfield offers gift cards you can buy online at mainevent.com/gift-cards/ as does Amp Up Action Park in Town and Country at ampupactionpark.com/gift-cards/
Consider a dance or fitness class: St. Peters-owned Bootcamp Challenge has classes all over the area (the country, really) you can gift: bootcamp-challenge.com. And the Boxing Gym allows you to gift a one-month membership, complete with boxing gloves and hand wraps for $166.72 at theboxinggym-stl.com
Search shows your friends and family may love and consider buying concert tickets:
• St. Louis Music Park: ticketmaster.com
• Enterprise Center: ticketmaster.com
• Chaifetz Arena: ticketmaster.com
• Family Arena: ticketmaster.com
• The Pageant and Delmar Hall: pageant.com
• The Factory: thefactorystl.com
• Old Rock House: oldrockhouse.com
• Off Broadway: offbroadwaystl.com
• Sheldon Concert Hall: thesheldon.org
• Stifel Theatre: stifeltheatre.com
• Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: livenation.com
