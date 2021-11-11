The List: Give the gift of an experience they won't forget

We’re not fans of giving gift cards just because you can’t think of anything to get someone. But we are fans of getting someone a gift card for an experience or a subscription to something that will bring them joy year-round. Here are a few of our favorite ideas. We’ve named some specifics to get you started, but feel free to find your own places.

Of course we’ll recommend this ...

Gift a subscription: We recommend the gift of knowledge with a subscription to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with full access to STLtoday. To give a gift subscription, visit STLtoday.com/gift.

Memberships and season tickets

A season or yearlong subscription to one of the area’s cultural attractions allows multiple opportunities to share in the fun. Most places offer gift packages that vary by number of performances or type of membership selected, depending on one’s budget. Call or visit websites for details on various subscription rates.

The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park, 314-361-1900: You can buy a gift card for $10 to $500, which can be redeemed for tickets. muny.org