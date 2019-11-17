The award-winning (and Oprah-featured) Blue Owl Bakery & Restaurant is often what draws people to the tiny town of Kimmswick, just 25 miles south of downtown St. Louis. Of course it does — have you seen those pies? But it's the cute shops and lovely store owners that keep people coming back. This time of year, the streets are filled with holiday cheer, and more than a few special finds await in these locally owned shops and restaurants.
While you’re there
Christmas in Kimmswick • The shops will be decked out in their holiday splendor for a variety of special events. At 11 a.m. Nov. 23, a parade includes storybook characters and a visit from Santa. There also will be horse-drawn trolley rides and at 4:45 p.m. a lighting of the Christmas tree. On Nov. 30, find Small Business Saturday deals. Don’t miss the Old-Fashioned Christmas Festival and Cookie Walk, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa will be there, and shops will stay open late, many of them with cookies. On Dec. 14-15, kids will go on an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt ($10), and on Dec. 21, it's Ugly Sweater Day. Wear one and play Ugly Sweater Bingo to win prizes.
Grab a drink • LaChance Vineyards, the popular winery in Jefferson County, is opening a second location at Second and Elm streets, the downtown site of the former Delta Queen restaurant. It will permanently open in January but will be open for holiday events in November and December, making for a perfect place to take a break from all that shopping.
Be sure to stop at • On the chance you need even more holiday spirit, the Christmas Haus will take you there year-round with more than 40 decorated trees. The Kimmswick Visitors Center at 314 Market Street has maps and public restrooms.
Getting around • The town is just a few square blocks, flat and easy to navigate. Plenty of street parking is available. The Blue Owl has its own parking lot for customers. Also be aware that most shops are closed Mondays, and many are also closed Tuesdays.