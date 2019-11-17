Tim Poelker, 53, of Maplewood, does some after-Christmas shopping for "forgotten items" at The Book House in Maplewood on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. "It's never too late," he stated. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com
Make your way down Manchester Road and peruse Maplewood's line of small businesses. The main road and its surrounding area contain dozens of stores selling unique, locally made goods. The city has plenty of tasty food options and ample free parking.
While you're there
Holiday happenings • On Nov. 30, kick off your holiday shopping at Maplewood's Small Business Saturday. Enjoy food samples, wine tastings and, of course, special deals. On Dec. 6, partake in a Dickensesque holiday celebration with carolers and horse-drawn carriage rides at Maplewood's Christmas Tree Walk. Sip cocoa and tour decked business storefronts. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Citizens National Bank, 7305 Manchester Road.
Grab a bite • Swing by Boogaloo at 7344 Manchester Road, the only restaurant in St. Louis to seat its customers on swings. It's also one of the few places in St. Louis that cooks authentic Creole, Cuban and Caribbean cuisine. For a taste of Italian, try Acero, 7266 Manchester Road, one of Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb's 100 best restaurants in STL.
Sip a drink • Take a shopping break and stop by Tapped on Manchester Road. Sip from the restaurant's 40-plus self-pour beer and wine taps. For a pick-me-up, walk down to La Cosecha Coffee Roasters for a freshly brewed cup of coffee.
Other shops • Your favorite bookworm will appreciate any purchase from the Book House, 7352 Manchester Road. For your furry friend, check out the vast supply of pet food, treats and toys at Airedale Antics.
Where to park • A lot behind the Book House off Marietta Avenue provides plenty of free parking.