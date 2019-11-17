What’s the Loop? It’s the eight blocks of University City and St. Louis along Delmar Boulevard that’s home to dozens of shops, restaurants and music venues. It’s also home to the St. Louis Walk of Fame, featuring more than 140 stars and plaques honoring famous St. Louisans. Stay late and catch a concert at the Pageant or a movie at the Tivoli.
While you’re there
Holiday happenings: Mark your calendars for these special events and celebrations along the Loop: Nov. 30 is small business Saturday, and Dec. 7 is a special Christmas shopping day with visits with Santa, a Great Gift Hunt, a Santa photo op with your dog, and a Christmas tree lighting. On Dec. 14, the Loop will host a Kwanzaa Celebration, and on Dec. 21, a menorah lighting.
Grab a bite to eat: Delmar Boulevard and its side streets are home to dozens of restaurants, five made Ian Froeb’s Top 100 restaurant list for 2019. They are: Seoul Taco, Salt + Smoke, Mission Taco Joint, Guerrilla Street Food, and Fork & Stix.