3 DIY home projects even the least crafty person can do now

• Getting started. If using chemicals, make sure you have a well-ventilated work space. We did the project in our garage with the doors open and a fan running. Cover the floor with a painting dropcloth or an old sheet. We wiped down and then disassembled the table and coat rack and set them up on sawhorses to make them easier to work with.

• Removing the old finish. We used a premium stripper, which is made more for removing paint, not a stain. This was a good way to get the polyurethane coat off the furniture. Read all of the instructions for whatever product you use, and make sure to wear heavy duty, long-cuff gloves. It may take trial and error to figure out what works best for a project. We realized we also needed a furniture refinisher product to remove all of the stain. Do a test strip on the furniture to make sure it doesn’t damage the wood. We started with the coat rack since we thought it would be more forgiving if we made a mistake. It took several coats of the stripper — we applied it with steel wool, scraped it with a puddy scraper and then wiped it down, then repeated. When we were satisfied with it, we wiped it down with mineral spirits. We then used the furniture refinisher to remove the rest of the stain. This project takes patience. It took several hours until we got it right.