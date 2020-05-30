3 DIY home projects even the least crafty person can do now

Like many of you, we've been working from home. And stuck at home when we aren't working. That's a lot of home time. We've been cooking more, cleaning more and now we're on the hunt for projects. Sure, you could start a garden or organize one more closet. But it's time for house beautification. We're talking projects that make the place you live in more pleasing, more useful or even more sellable. We asked readers for a few of their ideas and got inspired to try some projects of our own. Here are a few of them.
Wood wall
Skill level: Easy
Cost: $240
Thanks to the farmhouse style of design gurus such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, shiplap and wood walls are all the rage. They can take some skill to do right, with the measuring, the nailing, the refinishing. Or you can buy planks that stick to the wall like I did. There's still a bit of work needed, but these planks make everything so much easier. I found them online after a friend recommended them to me. WallPlanks.com has a dozen or so wood plank designs that come in 4-foot strips.
Early on in pandemic lockdown I thought it would be fun to turn my dining room into our living room and our living room (great room) into our dining room. But I was left with a lot of orange and yellow walls once all the furniture was pulled away from them in the now-dining room. I wanted something to break it up. I have a bar between that room and the breakfast room that was cheap cabinet board I'd painted years ago. So I ordered a dark wood board called Normandy from Wallplanks. One box covers 20 square feet and costs about $200. It was delivered in three days.
All you do is measure the boards and cut them, then stick them on the wall (careful, they adhere fast), tongue-in-groove in a pleasing pattern. You can buy a tool that rolls over them to stick them to the wall better, but I just used a heavy lint roller and pressed really hard. Of course, once I did that I realized the baseboards looked shabby, so we (really my husband) replaced those, too. I couldn't be happier with the professional way it turned out, with very little skill on my end.
— Amy Bertrand
Planter
Skill level: Easy
Cost: $40
For most of my adult life, I can remember admiring the large black kettle overflowing with flowers every time I went to visit my parents. The heavy cast iron kettle belonged to my grandparents, and its original use was for butchering.
I grew up on a farm, and once a year a few of my uncles and their families would come to my house to butcher — usually at least three pigs — providing hams, pork chops, bacon, ribs and sausage for the families involved. One of the hams hung in our back shed where it stayed until our extended family’s Easter feast.
The butchering was a lot of work, and by the time I was around 6 or 7, the tradition ended. Years later my dad pulled the black pot out of one of our sheds, added some dirt and put some flowers in it.
Knowing my love for it, my parents gave me the kettle about nine years ago. My husband calls it my cauldron, and when we first acquired it, my sister and I did indeed dress up as witches for Halloween, got some dry ice and set up for trick-or-treaters in the driveway.
The following spring I planted flowers in it, adding a plastic pot to the top to give it levels. Over the years, though always beautifully filled with colorful blooms, it had gotten even more rusty, and it was starting to have some drainage issues.
Having time on my hands this spring and concerned that it might rust out, I decided to give it a face-lift. After completely emptying it, I first scrubbed it down with soap and water. I then used a sander attachment for a cordless drill to remove the worst of the rust. I followed that with another wipe down. I bought two cans of Rust-Oleum black spray paint — then went back to the store to buy three more cans because that wasn’t nearly enough to cover the pot and its stand.
A week later, my husband and I put it back in place in our front yard landscaping. We leveled it, gave it better drainage, and topped it with a new plastic teal planter. It’s filled with trailing, purple and white petunias, a cranberry-colored vinca and deep-rose alyssum. Fairies have temporarily taken up residence until the flowers fill out more.
Though not traditionally beautiful, I love the pot because every time I look at it, I think of my dad who passed away not long after he gave me the kettle.
— Norma Klingsick
Table and coat rack
Skill level: Medium
Cost: $60-$100 (we spent around $65 because we already had some of the stuff)
Back in late February — it seems so long ago now — we finished a major kitchen renovation. And when you finish one project in your house, suddenly everything around it needs an update.
So far I have bought a new entryway rug (Wayfair), curtains for our great room (Lowe's), and a new tablecloth (Kohl's). Those were easy updates — just a few clicks on the internet while sheltering in. Not so easy? Refinishing a table and coat rack in our entryway.
We acquired both these pieces when we helped clean out my husband’s grandparent's house almost 20 years ago. We liked the clean lines and simplicity of the table. And the coat rack? It would do. We cleaned them up with a little soap and water and some furniture polish, and they have been in our entryway ever since.
Over the years, the table has acquired a few water stains and some dings. The coat rack is usually covered in enough outerwear to disguise it. But with our new kitchen renovation, both were looking more shabby than chic.
An easier solution would have been to paint them, but we wanted to keep the wood grain. A few months ago while shopping at some home goods stores (new barstools for the kitchen!), I spotted several blue-stained pieces of furniture and wondered if I could do that myself.
Turns out — with the help of my very patient and handy husband on a rainy weekend in May — I could.
The project
• Getting started. If using chemicals, make sure you have a well-ventilated work space. We did the project in our garage with the doors open and a fan running. Cover the floor with a painting dropcloth or an old sheet. We wiped down and then disassembled the table and coat rack and set them up on sawhorses to make them easier to work with.
• Removing the old finish. We used a premium stripper, which is made more for removing paint, not a stain. This was a good way to get the polyurethane coat off the furniture. Read all of the instructions for whatever product you use, and make sure to wear heavy duty, long-cuff gloves. It may take trial and error to figure out what works best for a project. We realized we also needed a furniture refinisher product to remove all of the stain. Do a test strip on the furniture to make sure it doesn’t damage the wood. We started with the coat rack since we thought it would be more forgiving if we made a mistake. It took several coats of the stripper — we applied it with steel wool, scraped it with a puddy scraper and then wiped it down, then repeated. When we were satisfied with it, we wiped it down with mineral spirits. We then used the furniture refinisher to remove the rest of the stain. This project takes patience. It took several hours until we got it right.
• Applying the color. I discovered that Minwax sells pretinted stains, and we chose the classic Navy. We applied the stain with a foam brush and then after about two minutes wiped it down with some lint-free rags. It took two coats to get the color we were looking for. After that we applied a polyurethane to give it a protective coat and a shine. We sprayed the hooks on the coat rack with Rust-Oleum metallic finish to match the hardware we have throughout the house.
• The results. There is a reason people hire professionals to refinish furniture. The project wasn't easy — it took a lot of patience — but I love the way my table and coat rack turned out. And they have a family connection, making them so much more unique than the pieces I saw at the home stores. Now if I can only find the perfect piece of art for my entryway ...
— Norma Klingsick
Home project tips
Study up. Just as plentiful as makeup tutorials are “how to” videos on YouTube. If a project requires skills or knowledge you don’t already possess, watching a video can help you learn them.
Read the instructions — all of them — before you start. As the saying goes, measure twice, cut once.
Safety first! Accidents happen. Depending on the project, you may need ear plugs, goggles or masks.
Make a list. Figure out what you need before you start a project, so you only have to make one trip (or possibly two) to the hardware store.
Have patience. Most DIY projects take time. Take it slow, especially if you are a beginner. Make sure you allow enough time between coats of paint or stain. And if something doesn’t work right the first time, you might have to start over. Don’t give up!
