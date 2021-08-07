At home: 20-year restoration project brings Lafayette Square home back to life

Still, much of the character of the home had remained intact, including six original marble fireplace mantels. The three on the main level are topped by ornate mirrors that rise above the fireplace almost to the ceiling.

Under the dropped ceilings that had been installed prior to 1999 (most likely to cut down on heating and air conditioning costs), the elaborate ceiling medallions from which the chandeliers had once hung remained undisturbed, as had the massive crown molding that encircled each room and bracketed doorways.

Also in excellent condition were the pocket doors on either side of the foyer, which feature unique arched tops.

One disappointment the men uncovered was when they stripped off the linoleum and carpeting covering the floors. Expecting to find the original hardwood flooring underneath, instead they discovered the floors throughout had been patched with large sheets of plywood, making it necessary to replace all the floorboards in the home.

The men have worked almost every weekend for 20 years to restore the mansion to its original grandeur. Other than electrical and plumbing, they have done all the work themselves and are rightfully proud of what they have accomplished.