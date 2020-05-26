Cocktail reception is your chance to tour the Frank Lloyd Wright Pappas House

It's a chance to tour a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and a chance to donate money to help in its preservation.

The Pappas House, designed by the famed architect in 1955 and completed in 1964, was sold earlier this year to the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving the work of Wright.

Michael Miner, the organization's CEO, has said that he plans to turn the 3,000 square-foot house into a museum and a multiuse facility, renting it out for events, corporate retreats and educational purposes.

But first, the house needs structural work, including a new septic system, a new roof and a new set of blocks supporting the roof. And that's where the tour-fundraiser comes in.

On June 7, the house — which is located in Town and Country on Mason Road at Interstate 64 (Highway 40) — will hold two cocktail party receptions in order to maintain social distancing. One will be at 2 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.; social distancing will be observed and masks absolutely must be worn indoors.