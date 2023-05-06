One of St. Louis’ most architecturally diverse and pedigreed historic neighborhoods, Compton Heights, will invite the community in for its first house tour since 2019 this Mother’s Day weekend. A National Historic District and one of America’s earliest planned residential developments, Compton Heights represented the apex of luxury and taste of its time, and the 1895-built home of Paul and Patty Midden is a pure example.

Designed by Union Station architect Theodore Link for Otto Bollman, president of the Bollman Piano Co., and his wife, Emily, the Richardsonian Romanesque style home is rumored to have been built from leftover limestone blocks used in Union Station’s construction the year before. With its red tile roof and stone façade, the resemblance is clear.

When the Middens purchased the home in 1995, they were already living in Compton Heights. They were looking to move but wanted to stay in the neighborhood they so loved.

“We decided to approach the owners of our current home. Our son, Chris, was a friend of a girl who lived here. We approached her parents, and they agreed to sell the house,” remembers Paul.

While many of the home’s original details were still present, including the hardwood floors, ornate molding in the foyer, stained glass windows and millwork in a variety of wood, the house had fallen into an overall state of disrepair.

“We were looking to redo a house and this one cried out for being redone, so we cried back,” Paul says. “It was a very unique house.”

The Middens moved into an apartment for a year while they restored the home to its original splendor. They replastered the entire house, refinished the hardwood floors, replaced decayed molding and updated all of its systems. Once the house was livable, they set to furnishing and decorating it.

“When we moved in, we realized that we didn’t have nearly enough furniture to fill the house,” Paul says. “Fortunately, we had friends who were in the antique business. Between them and Selkirk’s Auction house, we were able over time to fill it reasonably well.”

The heart of the home is a majestic music room. Built for sound and custom-designed for music man Bollman, it was at the time of its construction the largest known music room outside of New York. Originally, the room also featured a 5,000 pipe organ, one of the largest in St. Louis. Eventually, the organ was removed and replaced by a charming Inglenook with a cozy stone fireplace flanked by built-in benches.

The music room’s vaulted, cove ceiling makes for perfect acoustics. The Middens painted the names of classical composers in gold around its perimeter. On a railing that sits above the names, a model train on a track pays homage to the home’s Union Station connection. The Middens love to entertain in the room — hosting numerous parties throughout the years, and once even an intimate concert organized by a neighbor who played in the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Outside the music room, a grand foyer features symmetric dual staircases with stained glass windows on their shared landing. Built in benches at the foot of each staircase add to its elegance.

The foyer also leads to a light-filled formal parlor, and hunter green painted study with a striking mahogany-framed fireplace. Hanging above the mantle, a drawing of Union Station once again nods to the home’s roots. The formal dining room, paneled in quarter-sawn oak, has hosted many a dinner party.

In 2011, the Middens added a kidney-shaped swimming pool to the yard between the home and the detached carriage house. One of their favorite spots to relax is the original stone-covered side porch, where they love to enjoy a drink in the summer months.

“This house was built before air conditioning, so the way this porch was built, if there’s a breeze, it will catch it” Paul notes.

While the Middens love their historic home, the time has come for them to move on — they will soon downsize to a home in another historic neighborhood, Lafayette Square. Like the owners before them, they are selling the house to neighbors who are longtime admirers.

John Mason and Rich Chapman have lived in a home they rehabbed in the neighborhood since 2003. “As soon as we found this neighborhood, we noticed this house — it caught our eye — and we fell in love with it. Then we coveted it for 20 years,” Chapman says of the Middens’ home.

Over the years, Chapman and Mason teased Paul and Patty, asking them when they might sell them their house, and vice versa.

“Finally one day, Paul asked if we were serious, and we said ‘absolutely.’ So we talked and made an agreement and we’re really excited,” Chapman says. He and Mason plan to move sometime over the summer. In the meantime, their current home will also be featured on the house tour.

Though the Middens will miss their neighborhood of 30 years, they know they are leaving the house in good hands, and can always visit. Chapman and Mason look forward to continuing the tradition of entertaining in the house, as well as relaxing and enjoying its beauty.

“We never get tired of being here,” Mason says. “I just love it so much.”

Paul and Patty Midden

Ages • Paul is 73, and Patty is 71.

Occupations • Paul is a psychologist, and Patty is a retired special education teacher.

Home • Historic Compton Heights neighborhood

Family •The Middens have two grown children.

The Compton Heights House Tour What • Tours of 12 homes in Compton Heights and Compton Hill. Included on this year’s tour is the Magic Chef Mansion, a 12,000-square-foot St. Louis landmark that its owner has spent 30 years painstakingly restoring to its former glory. When • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13-14 Tickets • Available at Eventbrite ($35 online, and $45 in person/day of the event. Ticket includes entrance to all 12 houses, a program and free shuttle service between homes. A biergarten at the Magic Chef Mansion offers light refreshments, beer, wine and soft drinks to participants.