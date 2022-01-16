Fanciful art sets the tone in new St. Charles build

“We love supporting the local artists. It is so fun to meet them and learn about them. It’s great seeing the smiles on their faces when they can see the love you have for their work.”

Avid readers will have seen some of the pieces from the McGees’ home before. We’ve done “made in St. Louis” stories on Jones and Lloyd. We’ve also been to the McGees’ house before. But this is a new house.

In June, they moved into a new home that they had built by Lombardo Homes, also in St. Charles. Much of the work of selecting finishes and the design of their home was done during the pandemic, often over Zoom.

“Yeah, I wondered how we were going to tell people that we were moving from a one-and-a-half story to another one-and-a-half story just four miles away,” Marianne says with a laugh.

They had originally intended to downsize and buy a ranch. Then Marianne saw the banquette in the display for the story and a half and knew she had to have it.