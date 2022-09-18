Frank Lloyd Wright homes have fix-it lists, too. Here’s how St. Louis caretakers tackle them.

What would Frank Lloyd Wright do?

If you live or work in a Wright-designed house, the answer isn’t always, well, right. And the answer isn’t always cheap, or good for the house in the long run, or solved with a trip to Home Depot.

There are two homes by the noted American architect and designer in the St. Louis area: the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Kirkwood’s Ebsworth Park, now run as a house museum, and the Pappas house in Town and Country, now a private residence that opens for tours.

The Kirkwood house was completed in the 1950s and the Pappas house a decade later. They’re both one-story homes with flat roofs and short eaves that sometimes cause rainwater to pour on all the wrong places, like Philippine mahogany doors and custom brickwork.

Both homes are in very different stages of restoration and preservation.

The Pappas House

Whenever a chunk of specially made concrete block crumbles away from Michael Miner’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town and Country, he stays calm.

“It’s like it’s hanging by a thread anyway,” he says, showing the spot where a chunk of porch railing had fallen away while he was speaking to, coincidentally, a mason. “It just gives us more artifacts to give to museums or sell for 10 bucks for paperweights.”

Miner and his wife, Carol, bought the house in February 2020. Ted and Bette Pappas had built the house in the early 1960s for their family of four children, and Bette Pappas lived there until her death in 2018.

The surviving children wanted to sell the house to someone who would save it. It sits on just more than 3 acres at Interstate 64 (Highway 40) and Mason Road, an area ripe for development.

Miner is a filmmaker who has directed several films about Wright, and he and his wife run the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative, which focuses on preserving Wright’s remaining buildings.

They bought the house and its Wright-designed furniture for $950,000, and they estimate it will cost at least that much to restore it. While the Pappas family took good care of the house — Bette Pappas wouldn’t let the kids hang posters on the walls, and she waxed the wood bathroom paneling after every shower — any 60-year-old building needs work.

The Miners’ biggest challenge has been finding specially skilled, available workers. With the pandemic, construction costs soared and availability shrank.

“It’s a Frank Lloyd Wright house. They have respect for it, but we’re just kind of at the bottom of the list,” Michael Miner says. “It’s been frustrating as hell to get things done.”

“We can’t just use Joe Carpenter down the street,” Carol Miner says. “We have to find specialized people.”

They replaced the roof, the HVAC system and some Philippine mahogany paneling on the exterior wall of a bedroom — the rotting paneling stank so much nobody could use the room. Because Philippine mahogany is no longer available, they used African mahogany.

The Miners are in the process of replacing acrylic, square-shaped ceiling light covers — not a Wright original, rather a choice Wright’s wife made after he died — for a more recessed solution that will cast a warmer glow.

For now, they move floor lamps from room to room after dark and walk around with flashlights.

“The house is livable,” Michael Miner says. “Whether it’s comfortable is another story.”

Often, when they walk down the narrow hallway to their bedroom, they knock their arms against brass knobs that jut from the cabinetry — knobs that make the 25-inch-wide hallway 24 inches. The Miners are considering a more recessed alternative — maybe cabinet pulls that echo the U-shape in the concrete blocks that make up the house.

They live there most of the year, spending the winter months at their home in Florida. While they want to make the home livable, they also want to respect Wright’s work.

Some of the wood paneling and doors have darkened over time, and the Miners want it restored it to its original, brighter orange color. The front doors are complete, but the back doors leading to the patio are a different story: Since the eaves are short and there are no gutters, rain has discolored and damaged the wood over time.

The Miners replaced a total of 57 concrete blocks that make up the exterior of the house, but they must replace 20 more that cracked while roofers used jackhammers to replace the roof.

They don’t want to replace the orange furniture upholstery, faded and fraying in spots, until they get a better idea of the true orange color of the wood. They don’t want to complete landscaping until the exterior and porch are fixed, for fear workers will damage the grounds.

While the Miners give occasional tours, they can’t do evening fundraisers because of the lack of lighting. Visitors are fascinated by the Wright objects on display: canceled house deposit checks from the Pappas family that Wright himself endorsed, Wright-designed holiday cards to the Pappas and a concrete block mold, which was found in the laundry room.

One day, the Miners hope to build an arts center on one corner of the property, which could also serve as a caretaker’s or artist’s residence.

“We’re at an age where most people are winding down,” Michael Miner says, “and we’re winding up. I look back on my life, and I don’t think I’ve done enough to make the world a better place. And that’s why I’m doing it.”

Where 865 Masonridge Road, Town and Country • How much $25, reservations required • More info 817-917-1733; flwrevivalinitiative.org

Frank Lloyd Wright house in Ebsworth Park

In the late 1940s, Russell and Ruth Kraus enlisted Wright to design their home. They wanted an oasis, an open design and lots of angles.

Wright designed a house with almost no right angles: The floor plan is two parallelograms placed atop each other. In 1956, the couple moved in and lived there until Ruth died in 1992.

A nonprofit called the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park bought the house and grounds in 2001 to run as a house museum. Under a deed agreement with St. Louis County, the parks department cares for the 10½-acre grounds. The house underwent a massive restoration, with about 40% of its brickwork replaced due to deterioration. It opened to the public in 2004.

Now, the house’s caretakers have asked a Chicago-based company that specializes in Wright houses, Harboe Architects, to put together a conservation management plan, which will provide a long-term guide to maintaining the property.

“They are really good caretakers,” says Elizabeth Trail, a project architect with the firm. “By getting a really good snapshot right now, this will enable us to help them prioritize any repairs in the future.”

Some things, like a roof Kraus replaced in the 1990s, are at the top of the to-do list. But others are trickier, like the deteriorating concrete floor of the terrace.

The poured concrete originally had Cherokee red coloring troweled into it, like the interior floors, but the coloring has since been worn away by weather and time. “We’ve been looking for a long time for solutions,” says associate director Lydia Nunes. “Do you paint it? That is some way some people have dealt with it. Do we replace all of the concrete?”

And even if they do know what they need to do, figuring out how to do it is another story.

“If you look up, this is a skylight, but it’s not a standard skylight,” Nunes says in the parallelogram-shaped art studio, pointing out its parallelogram-shaped spotlight.

“Pella Windows doesn’t sell that," she says. "It takes a lot of specialized effort on the part of the roofer to do the flashing and all of those things needed to keep that watertight.”

Trail, architect and historic preservationist Gunny Harboe, and intern architect Gwen Stricker spent a few days at the Kirkwood house earlier this month, clipboards in hand, taking photos and careful notes.

Harboe says the house is in remarkably good shape, and he is particularly impressed by the original curtains, rare for a Wright house.

“One of the problems with being a preservation architect is that every time you see a site, you see all the flaws flying at you,” Harboe says. “I didn’t really see anything that made me say, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to fix this tomorrow.’”

Russell and Ruth Kraus were careful stewards of the property, but a museum that hosts about 5,000 visitors a year has specific concerns. Visitors aren’t allowed to sit on the Wright-designed furniture (the main bedroom mattresses are — you guessed it — parallelogram-shaped), and tour groups are small. Any larger events, especially those involving food, are held outside.

The first phase of the nearly $80,000 plan will confirm a maintenance schedule and potential issues and how to fix or monitor them. A second phase will explore further uses for the property and possible needs, such as more parking and storage.

“Sometimes we’re solving problems,” says executive director Kathryn Feldt. “Sometimes we’re preserving so there won’t be problems.”

A pipe that provides radiant floor heating once broke, leaving a crack that trails from the hallway to the kitchen. The main issue has been repaired, but park officials want to keep an eye on it and seek more expertise.

Staff regularly clean the tidewater cypress walls with a damp cloth, and a specialist comes in occasionally to touch them up with wax. A textile curator occasionally checks the orange, textured, plain-weave curtains, original except for the lining, which will have to be replaced soon. They haven’t dared used the shower or fixtures in the master bathroom and wonder whether they should shut off the plumbing to that area completely.

While the house closed for a year and a half during the pandemic, the staff digitized its files, including floor plans, correspondence and construction receipts. Taking a closer look at those helps them plan and learn what the intentions were for the house, and how real people like Russell and Ruth Kraus lived in it. Wright’s ideas over time also evolved, so the baseline for decision-making may change.

For example, Wright didn’t originally want owners to have nature-obscuring curtains on the windows, but the owners’ need for privacy and cooler air within prevailed. Light fixtures within the brick terrace wall let in water and compromised the integrity of the structure, so workers removed the fixtures a few years ago.

“That nuance with older homes or historic homes is there,” Feldt says. “But with Wright homes, there’s even more sensitivity about how you maintain them and what decisions you make about preservation.

“Our mission is preservation, and we take that seriously,” she says. “The public should know that we invest in our stewardship, so that means we have to really establish a plan for what it’s going to take to make sure this exists for future generations.”

Where 120 North Ballas Road, Kirkwood • How much $10-$20, reservations required, children must be 7 or older • More info ebsworthpark.org