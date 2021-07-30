Gateway Greening offers August classes, seed sale

Calling all gardeners!

Gateway Greening, a nonprofit organization supporting a network of more than 250 community gardens and orchards, is presenting classes and more throughout the month of August to keep gardeners and would-be gardeners informed about all things green and growing.

The schedule includes:

Fit and Food Connection's Kids Club in the Garden, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 3 and 17. This hour-long session invites children from kindergarten through fifth grade (and their parents, who are required) to play and learn about organic gardening. 4846 St. Louis Avenue; registration is required.

Fall Vegetables and Cover Crops, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. If you want fresh vegetables in the fall, the time to plant them is now. This one-hour presentation-by-Zoom will discuss what to plant, when to plant it and what cover crops to plant to keep your soil healthy. Registration is required.