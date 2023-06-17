The phrase “appearances can be deceiving” could easily have been invented looking at the outside of the home of Greg Elliott and Patti Fischer in Godfrey. From the street, the home appears as a large windowless wooden rectangle, with two smaller matching wooden cubes set back and attached to either side.

However, approaching the home there is a hint something quite different might await discovery inside. The front walk transitions to an elevated boardwalk leading across a steep hillside to connect to the double front door, which is made of hundreds of 1-inch squares of colored glass.

Larger panels of colored glass extend out from either side of the entry creating 2-foot-wide walls that leave the impression a guest is walking into a work of art, and that is exactly what a visit inside the home reveals.

Designed by William Flippo, inside it is immediately evident why the 1962 midcentury modern home earned him an American Institute of Architects award for outstanding design in 1965.

Beyond the front door, the low ceiling of the foyer and a curved wall at the back of the foyer create a small space and the first part of what Frank Lloyd Wright referred to as “compress and release” architecture. It is a tight space that compresses the imagination, causing a sense of tension. But not for long.

The curved foyer wall is bracketed on either side by two wooden floating staircases that curve and descend into the main living area. However, one cannot walk to the bottom of the steps without the dramatic 180-degree view of the Mississippi River coming into view. Seen outside a southern-facing window wall, the view provides the “release,” or sense of a dramatic, open space.

Beyond the great room a large deck could more appropriately be referred to as an observation platform for enjoying the view.

Radiating off the foyer, hallways on either side lead to two bedrooms, each with their own wall of windows and the spectacular view of the river. That is even true of the bathroom in the primary bedroom.

Flippo incorporated a variety of natural materials throughout the residence, common in midcentury design. The floor of the entry foyer is made of cobblestones he collected from nearby streams, while natural wood was extensively used for the kitchen cabinets and closet doors.

Many elements of the original décor remain, including mosaic tiled bathrooms and sconce lamps on bedroom walls.

The floor of the kitchen and great room are polished terrazzo embedded with faint lines that create a starburst pattern toward the window wall and the view of the Mississippi River.

Elliott and Fischer have made several upgrades. The original single pane windows have been replaced, walls have all been repainted, and a one-piece watertight covering laid over the flat roof. “It is an old home, and we are about half way through doing what needs to be done,” Elliott says.

A lower-level garage has been converted into a game room and a third bedroom, both with their own river views. “Every room in the house enjoys the same river scene,” Elliott says.

When Fischer purchased the home the only original piece of furniture was a large oblong dining room table designed by Eero Saarinen, the architect for the Gateway Arch.

However, she and her husband have furnished the residence with midcentury modern furniture, creating an interior that could be an ad for a home in 1962. Wooden shelves display a variety of small midcentury modern sculptures, and lamps and chairs all retain a midcentury modern theme.

Art on the great room walls is a gallery of impressionist art, which the couple appreciates. Artists include Claude Monet and Gustav Klint.

While the couple’s weekday home is in O’Fallon, Illinois, they use the Godfrey residence as a weekend retreat and for family gatherings. “We think about moving back into the home full time, but it does not have a lot of storage space, and we have a fully furnished two-story home,” Elliott says.

It is not a coincidence that Fischer and Elliott own the home. Fischer’s parents, Denny and Rose Fischer, have lived across the street from the Flippo home for 56 years, and Flippo and his first wife lived in the home he designed after it was completed in 1962.

After Flippo’s wife died, Denny and Rose introduced Patti’s aunt, Patti Kratcher, to Flippo and they married in 1970 and remained in the home.

Flippo died in 1987, but Patti Fischer’s aunt stayed in the home until 1993 when it was sold to a friend of the Fischer family.

Ten years later it was put back on the market. When Patti Fischer’s children asked to see it during an open house, Patti’s memories of visiting the house as a child flooded back. She purchased it, and she and Greg raised their children in it.

“Our family was delighted to have the house back in our family,” Fischer says.

