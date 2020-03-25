Got time to dig a hole? Forest ReLeaf of Missouri offers a drive-thru tree pickup service

If you have enough time to dig a hole in your backyard during your self-quarantine, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri is offering take-out service for trees.

Buy your tree online, and then come to your scheduled drive-thru time at CommuniTree Gardens Nursery in Creve Coeur Park on March 31 and April 7 from 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.

The Tree Take-Out Tuesdays is one way for residents to continue planting rees while practicing healthy social distancing. The nonprofit offers a variety of Missouri native species trees and shrubs, and a portion of the proceeds goes back to its programs.

“Tree Take-Out gives people an outlet for positive action during this time of uncertainty,” Meridith Perkins, the group's executive director, said in a statement. “It encourages everyone to experience the restorative value of nature while creating a beautiful, healthy habitat for you, your neighbors, and the natural community.”

For more information, visit www.shop.moreleaf.org email info@moreleaf.org or call 314-533-5323.

