Shaded by trees, dirtied by dogs and stepped on by drivers, the ignoble piece of land between a sidewalk and the street goes by many names: lawn strip, tree lawn, right of way and more.

Some landscapers simply dub it the “hellstrip.”

“It’s hard to figure out what you can do with that patch of yard because it’s trampled on,” says Chelsea Mahaffey, manager of programs and landscapes at the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

In St. Louis, the city officially owns the strip where forestry workers plant, trim and remove trees as needed.

But homeowners are increasingly using their imaginations to make use of the “hellstrip” by encouraging native flowers and clover, leaving fairy gardens under trees and even removing all traces of grass in favor of pollinator-friendly plants and vegetables.

“It’s a movement,” quips Cheyanne Lovellette of St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood.

On the side of her corner home, a long sidewalk strip allows for more gardening than the official front yard (which offers strawberries instead of turf). In early May, her Jerusalem artichoke plants appeared to thrive. She had earned an official “Monarch Waystation” sign for part of the strip filled with milkweed. And farther along there was a cover crop, red clover, that would soon make way for, perhaps, tomatoes.

In another narrow strip opposite the sidewalk, herbs, borage, blackberries and even a nonproducing banana plant filled the space. Lovellette isn’t worried that south side passersby will “steal” the food: That’s one reason she grows it.

For her, turf is a waste of land. Grass is a monoculture that does little besides hold soil in place, she says.

“I’m more interested in feeding people and plants,” says the 29-year-old who works at Confluence Farms in Florissant. She leaves notes for passersby when food is ready to pick.

Drives through the city show the many ways homeowners have ditched grass lawns.

Mahaffey moved to St. Louis from the Washington, D.C., area less than a year ago. But she ticks off some of the kinds of landscaping she sees on walks around South City:

“I’ve noticed raised beds, flowers, kids gardens and a large emphasis on native plants. People making mini-prairies.” She sees signs that permaculture is catching on here. Permaculture generally focuses on interconnections among human beings and ecosystems.

Some homes have entire front yards of hostas growing under large trees, which keep yards too shady for grass. Others include signs that their yards are “Shutterbee” sites where citizen scientists photograph the types of bees attracted to native plants there. Other homes boast “Project Clear” rainscapes that help keep water runoff from overwhelming sewers. Project Clear, an intiative by the Metropolitan Sewer District, offers grants to create rainscaping.

Often, a rainscape or yard filled with flowers or vegetables will coordinate with the hellstrip. But if an entire yard full of native plants seems like too much, the sidewalk strip can be a place to start, Mahaffey says. “A lot of people think it has to happen all at once,” she says. “But you can chip away at it, increasing garden space a few feet a year.”

Hellstrip challenges

In St. Louis, some 15 pages of ordinances detail the purpose and care of trees in what is called the tree lawn. Planting trees is recommended by experts to counter global warming, and city ordinances detail trees’ benefits, “such as oxygen production, dust filtration, storm water runoff reduction, pollution absorption, erosion control, phytoremediation, creation and enhancement of recreational spaces, energy cost reduction and the provision of shade.”

It says residents should do nothing to interfere with a tree’s root system or damage the tree itself. But growing grass under trees isn’t easy and may actually stunt the tree, according to “Hellstrip Gardening” by Evelyn J. Hadden. “Turfgrass tends to spread its roots thickly in the top few inches of soil, creating heavy competition with the tree and reducing available oxygen in the soil,” she writes. Lawn fertilizers and frequent watering can promote disease, the author writes.

Instead, Hadden advises incorporating plants that grow in part shade and can withstand the wind, poorer soil and competition for resources that make up the hellstrip. Examples include bluestar and wild geranium under maples and zigzag goldenrod under oaks.

If homeowners want to do intensive landscaping on the city-owned strip, they likely should check with forestry or parks directors to see if a permit is necessary. Nick Dunne, an information officer with St. Louis, says plantings should not interfere with underground utilities, sight lines at intersections or access to cars.

One tree lawn in the Southhampton area includes a row of low yucca plants, which require little water and upkeep. Another home in south St. Louis has a traditional front yard, but the curb strip is mostly white clover and native plants.

In Kirkwood, Jillian Flesh says she called the city to see about planting in the sidewalk strip. She was given the go-ahead but was warned it could be dug up if the city needed access to underground utilities. Before she could take over the area, her family moved to a different home. Now that home’s front yard is given over to vegetables and natives, but because there is no sidewalk in front, there is no hellstrip. If there were, Flesh says, “I’d plant it.”

Another challenge of hellstrips can be compacted or contaminated soil. A soil test can determine whether there are pollutants such as lead. If so, the soil may need to be replaced. Yet some plants can be used to help decontaminate soil: Sunflowers will help absorb lead and keep it in their tissues (later they need to be disposed of, not composted).

Groundcover like Dutch white clover can also keep kids from touching contaminated soil, Hadden writes. A thick groundcover may mean little or no mowing during the summer.

This month an onlooker may be confused over whether a yard or hellstrip is intentionally overgrown because some residents participate in the trendy “no-mow May,” an effort to let insects emerge in the spring and find early food sources. Bee City USA has helped popularize no-mow May. (The effort has its downside, sometimes allowing invasive weeds to go to seed.)

Birds and bees

The purpose of replacing turf on hellstrips can range from simplifying upkeep to providing food for bees and other pollinators. They also can be professionally landscaped to update the curb appeal of a home.

Matt Lebon, owner of Custom Foodscaping, wants his projects to do at least one of three things: Feed humans, feed insects and birds, or manage rainwater. Preferrably all three, he says.

He usually does larger projects and is an approved contractor with Project Clear. But he says that the hellstrip can be a manageable place to start for homeowners.

“It’s the perfect spot for a native flowers and grasses,” Lebon says. “It’s generally degraded soil that can be rehabilitated.” His recommendations for a hellstrip would focus on low-growing, tidy natives, such as prairie dropseed, native coral bells or nodding onion. They are plants that won’t spill out into a sidewalk or street, he says.

Clover and violet are amazing low-growing plants, he says, and a larger serviceberry, a native edible, can likely be used in a hellstrip. For rain gardens, he recommends soft rush, southern blue flag iris, shining blue star and white turtlehead.

Although some growers say that native plants are less work than maintaining a perfect lawn, Lebon advises that they still may need trimming and weeding.

“You have to be a steward of the land.”